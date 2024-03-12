Apply For Financial Aid From the Catholic Education Foundation by April 1

The calendar has flipped to March, temperatures are rising, days are getting longer, and the deadline for applying for scholarships from the Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet is fast approaching.

Scholarship applications must be turned in to the Diocese no later than April 1, to be considered for the 2024-25 school year, with decisions coming on or before April 15.

Families must apply each year through FACTS Grant and Aid Assessment to qualify for a scholarship. All awards are made based on financial need, and families are encouraged to apply early as funds are limited.

The Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship Program enables students and their families to obtain the promise of a Catholic education. The program is open to K-12 students with demonstrated financial need currently enrolled or applying for the next school year in any CEF-supported Catholic school within the Diocese of Joliet. The standard CEF scholarship is $1,000 per student.

“We understand that the high cost of tuition is often the barrier that prevents a family from choosing a Catholic education,” said Jennifer Georgis, Executive Director of the Catholic Education Foundation. “The CEF wants to lower that barrier for the families in the Diocese of Joliet.”

With the loss of the Invest in Kids Act Scholarship Program heading into next year, the CEF Board unanimously approved a $1 million, one-time expenditure from its endowment to help offset the $7 million Diocese of Joliet families received last year with the Invest in Kids Act.

This $1 million one-time expenditure from the Foundation provides additional financial assistance for the upcoming 2024–2025 school year for kindergarten through eighth grade students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Joliet. The Foundation is helping to cushion the blow to those families who previously received 100% funding through Invest in Kids.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo