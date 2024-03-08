Mastering the Job Market for Lewis University Graduates

At Lewis University, we believe in fostering an environment that prioritizes academic excellence and focuses on creating holistic career opportunities for our students. Our commitment to career development is evident through our comprehensive programs that equip students with the skills, experiences, and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market. From hands-on internship experiences to career counseling and networking events with industry professionals, Lewis University offers many resources to help students translate their academic achievements into tangible career success throughout their life.

Mark your calendar for the eagerly anticipated Lewis University Career Expo 2024, a pivotal event for students and alumni seeking job and internship opportunities. Scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 12:00 — 3:00 p.m., the Expo offers a unique platform for current students and alumni to directly engage with potential employers, explore diverse career paths, and secure a valuable internship or first job. The Career Services Office at Lewis University is your point of contact for more information about the event. They can be reached at 815.836.5282 or via email at careerservices@lewisu.edu .

In addition to the Career Expo, Lewis University provides extensive services to enhance your career readiness. Our Career Services Office offers personalized career counseling, resume and cover letter review services, mock interviews, and workshops on personal branding and networking strategies. Flyers Get Hired resources are curated to prepare you for your first job and a sustained, successful career.

We encourage you to make an appointment with a career advisor early in your academic journey to benefit fully from the personalized guidance and support available. Participating in these programs can significantly amplify your marketability and ensure you are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the workforce.

Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to jumpstart your career by connecting with industry professionals and showcasing your talents.

For more information, please contact:

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022