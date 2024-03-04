The Benefits of Regular Professional Grooming for Your Dog

Professional dog grooming isn’t just a win aesthetically for your furry friend. Maintaining a regular grooming schedule can also help keep you and your canine companion healthy. Here’s why:

1. Early detection of skin conditions

With pet skin conditions, early detection makes all the difference. During appointments, groomers can spot any wounds, scratches, abnormal lumps, or bumps on your four-legged friend, which could signal potential health problems.

2. Keeps coats in good condition

Dog breeds boast a range of coat types, from long and silky to thick and curly, and each type requires specific care. You can count on the professionals at Cedar Lane Kennels in Downers Grove to be well-versed in the unique needs of your furry friend.

Additionally, regular brushing and de-matting can help prevent painful tangles, which is especially important for breeds with hair that continuously grows. Another perk? Regular grooming sessions can help reduce shedding and dander in your home, which can be particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.

3. Ensures paws are in good condition

Long nails can cause your furry friend to experience joint problems, balance issues, or even injuries. Professional groomers are skilled at safely trimming your dog’s nails to the appropriate length, as well as inspecting the pads of your dog’s paws for dryness and cracking.

Looking to make an appointment for your canine companion? Cedar Lane Kennels is a family-owned shop with one groomer and one bather, which allows them to get to know each dog individually and customize their care. Each dog benefits from forming a relationship of trust with the same people each visit.

Some of the services offered include clipper work and hand scissoring, as well as de-matting and de-skunking. Cedar Lane Kennels uses premium shampoos and grooming tools which are customized to your dog’s needs.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo