ECCI Awards Gala Celebrates 2023 Accomplishments

Some 150 Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry members and their guests will celebrate our Chamber’s 105th Annual Awards Gala in the President’s Room at Elm West Banquets on March 22.

On that night, Alan Energy Services Air Conditioning and Heating will be honored as A.J. “Toche” Terrones Business of the Year for 2023, while humanitarian Dan Gibbons of the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot Foundation will become the 34th inductee into the ECCI Civic Hall of Fame.

Established in 1992, the Civic HOF recognizes women and men who make major contributions to the Elmhurst community. Up through 2008, inductions were conducted during the Opening Ceremonies of Elmfest. The 2009 inductee was honored at the Chamber’s Spring Luncheon in April of 2010.

Since December of 2022, the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP’s Civic HOF public memorial—a 65-inch TouchPros Touch Wall interactive, touch-screen TV monitor upon which users can view biographies, photographs and video clips of the inductees—has been on display on the second floor of the Elmhurst Public Library.

2023 ECCI Board of Directors Chair Rita Borzym of Edward Jones Investments will present her Chairman’s Award to Colin Dalough, Manager of Community and Government Relations at Endeavor Health, for his service on the Executive Committee (First Vice Chair), Marketing Committee (Chair), and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Director Eva Sanchez of See Your House Right Here @properties Elmhurst will be honored as the first repeat Ambassador of the Year.

ECCI President and CEO John Quigley will deliver his Annual State of the Chamber Address, highlighting our Chamber’s many accomplishments in 2023.

Videotaped by Elmhurst TV, the Gala’s one-hour awards program is scheduled for rebroadcast on local access cable television (Comcast Channel 6 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) throughout the month of April. The program also can be viewed online via the video library page on the Chamber’s website .

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

