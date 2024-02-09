Celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day With Your Pooch

The month of February is the perfect time to show your furry friend some extra love, and not just because of Valentine’s Day. National Dog Biscuit Day, also known as International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day, is annually observed on Feb. 23.

What better way to spoil your loyal companion than with a delicious treat? Even better—consider making your own biscuits rather than store-bought so you can ensure your pet is getting the best possible nutrition.

Not the baking type? No worries. When choosing store-bought dog biscuits, make sure to look for brands that use natural ingredients and avoid artificial flavors and colors. If you are planning to make your own, here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Use dog-safe ingredients

Peanut butter can be an excellent source of protein for dogs. But the American Kennel Club recommends reading the label carefully to make sure the peanut butter does not contain xylitol, a sugar substitute that can be toxic to dogs.

Other common ingredients dogs can safely eat include apples, carrots, bananas, plain canned pumpkin, and plain yogurt. If you have concerns about what your dog can eat, please contact your veterinarian.

2. Remember to keep it simple

You don’t have to use a lot of fancy ingredients to make a delicious snack for your furry companion. A basic recipe with just a few simple ingredients is all you need.

3. Do everything in moderation

Even on a holiday, the AKC recommends only giving your furry friend treats in moderation. Too many treats can lead to weight gain and other health problems.

Whether you are serving up store-bought or homemade snacks on National Dog Biscuit Day, your furry friend will be wagging their tail with glee.

For more information, or to schedule boarding or grooming services for your dog, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo