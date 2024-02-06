Drawbacks to the Wave of Mergers and Acquisitions Impacting Local Landscaping Companies

In recent years, the landscaping industry has seen a significant shift toward consolidation, with corporate-owned entities increasingly infiltrating the market. While these companies may offer wide service coverage, several drawbacks are increasingly evident.

1. Lack of Personalized Services: Corporate-owned landscaping companies tend to focus on profit margins over quality. This business model includes standardized service offerings, leaving little room for personalized landscape design and maintenance tailored to individual client needs.

2. Lower Quality of Service: With a focus on maximizing profits and efficiency, corporate-owned companies may compromise on the quality of service, leading to hurried jobs, use of lower-quality materials, or less attention to detail. Small businesses, in contrast, rely on the quality of their work to build reputation and clientele, resulting in a higher standard of service.

3. Less Community Engagement: An increasing number of companies are selling out. Many times, the result is not only less personalized service and lower quality output, but sadly, less community engagement, too. These new owners aren’t on the ground with their clients and crews, or supporting local programs like the Eagle Scouts. These investors are in an office somewhere, nowhere near our community, let alone at a customer’s house.

It’s important to note that some smaller, local companies are being bought out by larger corporate entities but are keeping their name. When deciding who to hire for your landscaping needs, ask if the company is owner-operated. If the name on the truck doesn’t belong to the owner of the company, you may want to hedge your bet on a locally owned and operated landscaping firm instead.

At Lupfer Landscaping, Tom and Gretchen Lupfer, along with their team, have been providing superior landscaping and maintenance services to residents throughout the western suburbs of Chicago for over 30 years. Growing relationships is their business. Creating award-winning landscape designs is their passion.

