National Pet Dental Health Month: How to Celebrate With Your Furry Friend

Dental health is such an essential part of your furry friend’s overall health, there’s even a month dedicated to it.

The American Veterinary Medical Association sponsors National Pet Dental Health Month every February to raise awareness of the importance of oral care for your pets.

Did you know the AVMA recommends having your pet’s teeth and gums checked at least once a year by a veterinarian for early signs of problems and to keep your pet’s mouth healthy? That’s because periodontal disease is the most common dental condition in dogs and cats.

According to the AVMA, by the time pets are three years old, they will very likely have some early evidence of periodontal disease that will only get worse if preventive measures aren’t taken. Advanced periodontal disease can cause severe problems and pain. And according to the AVMA, it doesn’t just affect your pet’s mouth; other health problems found in association with periodontal disease include kidney, liver, and heart muscle changes.

Veterinary dentistry includes an oral exam of a pet’s mouth, as well as cleanings, extractions, and other aspects of oral health care. At All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice in Downers Grove, you will find expert comprehensive dental care for your pet.

What can pet parents do at home? According to the AVMA, regularly brushing teeth with toothpaste manufactured specifically for pets is the most effective thing that can be done to help prevent plaque buildup and keep their smile healthy between dental cleanings.

Additionally, foods and treats with a crunchy abrasive texture can help control the buildup of plaque and tartar.

Celebrate National Pet Dental Health Month this February by making your furry friend’s dental care a daily activity and by scheduling a dental appointment with All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice.

