‘State of American Business’ Is Optimistic: U.S. Chamber

Free enterprise was the star at the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Annual “State of American Business” Address on January 11, featuring presentations by U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark and other business leaders.

The U.S. Chamber celebrated free enterprise for being the best economic system in the world at enabling success and ensuring our future, with Clark declaring that the American system’s “biggest winners are all of us. Our families, our communities, our country, and our world.” ‌

“The State of American Business is optimistic. And this country, its citizens and leaders, and our partners around the world need to hear it,” Clark added in her fact-filled defense of free enterprise and its benefits.

Why it matters: Markets benefit millions of people every day. Competition drives collaboration and creativity. “Failure leads to learning—and is often a prerequisite for success. Winners take their profits and find new problems to solve,” Clark explained. “Competitors learn from others’ success and drive continued advancement.” ‌

Be smart: Free enterprise has given rise to innovations that have improved the quality of life. “We have more choices in goods, services, and jobs, and these benefits are shared broadly,” Clark said. Most of the value of new technology goes to the people (98 percent) who use it, while the company or entrepreneur gets two percent. ‌

Free enterprise also generates the economic growth needed to “pay for education, defense, basic research, transit and infrastructure, and the social safety net,” Clark added. “It fuels philanthropy and funds the arts, entertainment, and culture that enrich our lives. Most importantly, growth puts more money in people’s pockets so they can care for their families and pursue their goals.” ‌

Bottom line: “Those who believe in free enterprise—those who have lived it and been lifted by it—must stand up and say so,” Clark said.

[Sponsored] Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce: 100 Years of Service Established in 1918, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry promotes an environment that creates success for local businesses and our community. Our Chamber serves the needs of some 600 member businesses, not-for-profits and individuals through programs, products, services and events that provide opportunities for networking and business referral, business promotion, business education, governmental affairs and leadership building. As a select United State Chamber of Commerce Federated Membership partner, ECCI is recognized in Illinois and nationally as an organization that is committed to excellence in all of its endeavors.

