Tips For Keeping Dogs Safe During Bitter Cold Temperatures

The harsh bite of winter can be as tough on our furry loved ones as it is on us. So as the cold season settles in, here are some tips for protecting your pet:

1. Stay indoors. When temperatures are below freezing, The Humane Society recommends limiting outdoor walks to short potty breaks. When pets do go outside, consider dressing them in a sweater or coat to help them retain body heat and keep their skin from drying out. Always stay outside with your pet, especially puppies and senior dogs. It’s easy to forget your pet is outdoors, and you should always be aware if they’re getting too cold or can’t walk well due to their paws being exposed to freezing temperatures.

2. Check paws and skin. Once pets come back in from the cold, wipe their paws with a dry towel immediately to remove any ice, salt, or other de-icing chemicals they may have been exposed to, and make sure to get in between their toes.

Hypothermia and frostbite can occur rapidly if dogs are exposed to dangerously cold temperatures. Check the skin on your furry friends, including the tips of their ears, tail, and toes. Signs of frostbite can include discoloration of the affected area of skin, coldness to the touch, pain when the body part is touched, swelling, and blisters.

3. Keep pets active. During the winter it can be hard to make sure pets are getting enough exercise. Taking your four-legged companion to doggie daycare is an excellent option.

Cedar Lane Kennels is known for its legendary playtime services. Because the team wants dogs to be physically and mentally engaged during their stay, they are treated to one-on-one fetch, soccer, treasure hunt, and agility games.

By following these tips, you can help your dog stay safe and healthy through the long winter season.

For more information, or to schedule grooming or boarding services, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo