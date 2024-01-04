Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this year? Local animal shelters and rescue groups can be great places to find that new cat or dog. Here is what to know when adopting a rescue animal:

1. You are saving two lives. According to The Humane Society of the United States, millions of pets enter shelters and rescues in the United States each year. When you adopt from a local shelter or rescue group, you save two lives: by providing a home for a deserving animal, and by freeing up space and resources for another animal in need.

2. Finding your perfect match could take time. Make sure to visit shelters and rescues to meet potential pets and spend time interacting with them before making the decision to adopt. The staff at shelters spend a lot of time with the pets that come through their doors and can answer questions about their personality, history, and needs. This can make it easier to find the perfect fit for your family. And don’t rule out adopting a senior pet. Often, senior cats and dogs are already house-trained and may even know some obedience skills and house manners.

3. There is likely to be an adjustment period. It’s not uncommon for newly adopted pets to feel extremely overwhelmed and scared, as they have been removed from a familiar place and taken somewhere new. According to The Humane Society, it could take several days or even weeks for pets to adjust to their new environment. To that end, rescue animals require plenty of patience and positive reinforcement.

Additionally, before the arrival of your new furry friend, make sure to pet-proof your home by removing objects that could be enticing to chew on or scratch.

