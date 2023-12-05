Holidays and Pets: Keeping Them Safe This Festive Season

The holiday season will likely bring with it many opportunities to celebrate. Planning to have some of the festivities at your home this year? Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe during the hustle and bustle of the season:

1. Decorating

While greenery, lights, and Christmas trees can make the holidays festive, they also pose risky temptations for our pets, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. For instance, low-hanging glass ornaments can be easily knocked down by wagging tails or batting paws. Make sure to place fragile ornaments higher up on the tree and hang shatter-proof ornaments on the lower branches.

While tinsel can be pretty, the decoration can also cause intestinal blockages if eaten by pets. Make your tree less exciting to your furry friends by leaving it off.

Planning to get a real tree this year? Avoid the use of additives in the water to extend tree freshness, as they can be harmful to your pet if too much is ingested.

2. Entertaining

During the festivities, make sure pets have access to a comfortable, quiet place if they want to retreat.

As guests come and go from your home throughout the festivities, the AVMA reminds pet owners to keep an eye on the doors to ensure furry friends can’t escape.

Once any meals are finished, make sure to immediately clear food from the table, counters, and serving areas. Place trash in an area where pets can’t get access to the potentially poisonous items in it.

3. Advance planning

Make sure you know how to get to your 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic before there is an emergency. Additionally, keep phone numbers for your veterinarian or pet hospital in an easy-to-find location.

