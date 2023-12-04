Three Holiday Travel Safety Tips For Your Dog

Are you heading off to holiday celebrations with your dogs in tow? Here are some tips to ensure your furry friends have a happy and safe holiday season:

1. Plan extra time on your route

If you’re traveling by car, make sure to factor in extra time for breaks on your travel route for food, water, potty breaks and fresh air.

Before opening the door in high-traffic areas, such as gas stations or rest stops, make sure your furry friends are properly leashed or harnessed. Additionally, pets should have up-to-date tags and registrations.

Don’t leave pets unattended inside a parked vehicle, especially in extreme weather conditions.

While on the road, make sure they are secured safely in the back seat. The American Kennel Club recommends securing them with a pet seat belt, pet car seat, or a travel crate.

2. Puppy-proof the lodgings

Before you let your dogs have free run of their home-away-from-home, the American Kennel Club recommends puppy-proofing the area. Make sure cords are out of reach and there isn’t anything on the floor or under furniture that could be potentially harmful to your dog.

3. Consider pet boarding

If your pets don’t enjoy traveling or get easily stressed during car rides, consider leaving them with a reputable pet boarding facility this holiday season. Cedar Lane Kennels in Downers Grove provides the best in happy dog boarding. Some of the amenities offered at the kennel include spacious indoor/covered outdoor runs, comfortable cots, mats, and benches with soft blankets on top, solid indoor walls for privacy, and more.

Additionally, your furry friends will enjoy regular interaction, playtime, and exercise with the Cedar Lane Kennels team.

