Tips For Traveling With Your Pet This Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us, which for many people means roadtripping to see family and friends. Planning to bring your four-legged family member along for the ride? Here are some tips for traveling safely this Thanksgiving with your pet:

1. Pack the essentials.

Before hitting the road, assemble all of your pet’s essentials, including food and water bowls, comfort items such as a toy or favorite blanket, medication, treats, waste bags, and first aid supplies. Additionally, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends making sure your pet has up-to-date tags and registration. The tags should include your contact information in case you and your pet are ever separated.

2. Be mindful of pet safety in cars.

On the trip, make sure your furry friend is securely restrained in the back seat. If you are using a crate or carrier, ensure it is well-ventilated and has enough room for your pet to comfortably stand, lie down, and turn around. The ASPCA recommends securing the crate or carrier with a seat belt so that it won’t slide or shift if the driver has to make an abrupt stop.

Also, plan to have a leash or harness on your pet before opening the door in high-traffic areas in case your pet tries to jump out unexpectedly.

3. Plan extra time.

Make sure to schedule extra traveling time on your route to give four-legged sidekicks opportunities to take bathroom breaks, drink some water, and stretch their legs. If possible, during these pit stops take your pet on a short walk or have a little playtime to ward off restlessness and boredom. Consider using Google Maps to find pet-friendly rest stops or parks along the route.

