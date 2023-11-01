“Stories Behind The Songs” 4th Annual Military Benefit

Veterans Day is traditionally a special occasion in Elmhurst, as the community gathers in numerous ways to “Always Remember” those who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. This November 11 portends to be an even more memorable day.

That is because “Stories Behind The Songs,” the Fourth Annual Military Benefit, will return to the Normandy Banquet Room at Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187 on Saturday, November 11, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Click HERE to purchase tickets at a cost of $125 per person ($150 at the door), which includes an open bar and food donated by Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria and Gambino’s Deli.

Sponsored opportunities at the Platinum ($2K), Gold ($1K), and Silver ($500) levels are available by e-mailing Kasindra Mladenoff at kasindra@elmhurstpremier.com .

This year’s trio of Nashville songwriters features Grammy-winning Frank Myers, whose hits include “I Swear” (John Michael Montgomery), “My Front Porch Looking In” (Lonestar), “I’m Already There” (Lonestar), “You and I” (Eddie Rabbit/Crystal Gayle), and so many more.

Joining Myers are newcomers Wynn Varble and Danny Wells. Varble’s hits include “Have You Forgotten” (Darryl Worley), “Waitin’ On A Woman” (Brad Paisley), and “A Little More Country Than That” (Easton Corbin). Wells’ hits include “Check Yes or No” (George Strait), “These Days” (Rascal Flatts), “Couldn’t Last a Moment” (Colin Ray), and “Little Bit of Life” (Craig Morgan).

Elmhurst’s Veterans Day will officially start with the annual military ceremony staged at the Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park at 10:30 a.m. Organized by Post 187 in partnership with the Elmhurst Veterans Commission, Elmhurst Park District, and our Chamber, the ceremony features remembrances and tributes, wreath laying, patriotic music, and the reading of the names of veterans who have passed since the preceding Memorial Day.

Click HERE to watch Elmhurst’s Veterans Day ceremony from November 11, 2022.

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 :

630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo