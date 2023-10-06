What To Look For When Selecting Pet Food

Wondering which pet food is right for your four-legged family member? With so many options available these days, the choice can seem overwhelming. Here are some tips for making the best decision for your pet:

1. Check with your veterinarian.

The team at All Creatures Great & Small veterinary practice can help by recommending brands and specific formulas that are right for your pet as they grow and their nutritional needs change.

Discussing options with your vet is especially important for those who have pets with medical conditions, such as diabetes or allergies.

2. Read the label.

In the United States, the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) establishes the nutritional standards for pet food to be labeled ‘complete and balanced’ based on current scientific research. When choosing a food, make sure the label contains an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement.

3. Consider your pet’s lifestyle.

Your furry friend’s level of activity is an important factor to consider when it comes to pet food. For instance, pets living a fairly sedentary lifestyle will not need as much food as a pet who exercises a significant amount. Over time you may need to adjust your pet’s food intake accordingly.

4. Check the price tag.

Cost is another significant factor to consider. While pet foods vary in price, don’t assume the most expensive brands are the best. Pet parents should do some research to find the food that offers the best quality at the most affordable price.

5. Resist giving pets human food.

Ingredients in some human food, such as chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, onions, and garlic can be dangerous for dogs to eat. It’s also important to remember that pets metabolize their food differently from their human counterparts.

