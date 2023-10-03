The Importance of Socializing Your New Puppy

Do you have a new puppy in your household and are wondering what he or she will need? You’ve likely got the crate, food and water bowls, leash, collar and bedding. But besides the basics, there is another essential element to raising a well-adjusted puppy: socialization. Here are three things to know when it comes to socializing your new furry friend:

1. Why

According to the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior, improper socialization can lead to behavior problems later in life. To that end, it’s important to help your new puppy get acclimated to all types of sights, sounds, and smells in a positive manner.

2. When

The most important time for puppy socialization is during the first three months of life. Why? Because those first few months are the period during which sociability outweighs fear, making it the primary window of opportunity for puppies to adapt to new people, animals, and experiences. Improper socialization during this important time can increase the risk of behavioral problems later in life, including fear, avoidance, and/or aggression.

3. How

Enrolling in puppy classes can be an excellent way to enhance training, thereby strengthening the human-animal bond and socializing puppies in an environment where risk of illness can be minimized. Talk with your veterinarian to find out the best age to start puppy kindergarten and which vaccines should be completed prior to the beginning of classes.

