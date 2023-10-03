Join JCA at Rally to Save Tax Credit Scholarship Program

In September, some very special guests attended area football games with an important message for fans and players alike.

Dr. James Quaid, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Joliet, attended the Providence Catholic game at Joliet Catholic Academy, and a week later, Bishop Ronald Hicks was at the game when IC Catholic visited Benet Academy.

While the teams on the field those nights were there for competition and the fans were rivals for an evening, Dr. Quaid and Bishop Hicks were there to promote unity – the unity needed from all members of Catholic schools to ask state legislators to vote to retain the Invest in Kids Act, Illinois’ Tax Credit Scholarship Program that incentivizes Illinois donors to support non-public school scholarships for low-income students in the state.

The program provides donors a unique opportunity to fund scholarships for children who attend Illinois Catholic schools while reducing their own tax bill.

In 2017, the Illinois House and Senate passed an education funding bill that included a new five-year program for Tax Credit Scholarships for students in private schools to create more equity in school funding throughout Illinois.

Despite its success, the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program has a sunset clause ending the program in December of 2023, unless state lawmakers vote to extend it or make it permanent.

The Illinois General Assembly did not address its renewal during the spring session, leaving the program in limbo. If not renewed, students on scholarship will retain their funding through the 2023-24 school year, but the scholarships would be in jeopardy moving forward.

The Invest in Kids Act provides donors a 75% Illinois State Income Tax Credit for contributions made to a non-profit Scholarship Granting Organization up to a maximum of $1.3 million.

Please join us for a rally in support of retaining the Invest in Kids Act scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Joliet Catholic Academy.

