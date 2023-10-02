ECCI Nurtures Multi-Chamber Collaborations

The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to be a leader in multi-chamber collaborations, most often in partnership with peer chambers within the West Suburban Chamber of Commerce Executives (WSCCE) group serving all of DuPage County and several neighboring counties.

On August 29, a “sold out” crowd of 275 businesspeople from across Chicagoland participated in the Multi-Chamber Hunger Action Luncheon in Glen Ellyn, as organized by ECCI with the financial support of Presenting Sponsor Itasca Bank & Trust and Event Sponsors Edward-Elmhurst Health, Duly Health and Care, and the DuPage Foundation.

Steve “The Food Guy” Dolinsky delivered the Keynote Address and an expert panel discussed “The Impact of Food Insecurity: How Communities Can Help!” to raise awareness and cash donations for food pantries serving communities of the 13 participating chambers, with ECCI giving $500 to the Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry.

Itasca Bank & Trust, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, donated $25K to the DuPage Foundation to establish a fund to assist local food pantries in need.

On September 22, members of the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce participated in “Networking on the 9s,” ECCI’s 75th Annual Golf Outing, staged at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Villa Park. The newly-renovated, nine-hole course is itself a collaborative between the Village of Villa Park and the Elmhurst Park District.

On October 12, ECCI members will join their peers from 15 chambers of commerce at Villa Olivia Country Club in Bartlett for the Fall Into Business Multi-Chamber Progressive Luncheon.

On November 8, ECCI members and their chamber peers will participate in the Multi-Chamber Connecting The Dots Progressive Luncheon in Carol Stream.

Come 2024, ECCI expects to participate in numerous multi-chamber events—starting with the State of the County Luncheon and Business Expo in January and followed by the 22nd Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon and Business Expo.

