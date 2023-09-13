The Importance of Playtime for Your Pup

Think playtime is just for kids? If you have a dog, playtime is just as important to their development. Here are three reasons to make it a priority with your furry friend:

1. Keeps dogs fit and healthy

Like their human counterparts, dogs can benefit from regular and consistent exercise. Even just 10 or 20 minutes a day can improve their cardiovascular health and help maintain a healthy weight. To that end, consider taking advantage of the playtime services offered at Cedar Lane Kennels. The Cedar Lane team loves interacting with pets by taking them on runs, practicing their tricks, and keeping them mentally and physically engaged during their stay. And with 50+ outdoor runs at the facility, you can assure your dog will get all the activity he or she can handle.

2. Improves cognitive health

A bored pup can become a destructive one. That’s why it’s important to carve out time to play on a daily basis. Doing so not only helps pets release excess energy, but also provides furry friends the mental stimulation and engagement they need. Whether you take your pup on long walks to let them explore their surroundings through smell, teach them new tricks, or play games of fetch, tug-of-war, or hide-and-seek with treats, regular play sessions can keep a dog’s mind sharp.

3. Strengthens your bond

Quality time is key to bonding with your dog. Even playing with your pet for just a few minutes a day can go a long way in strengthening the bond between you as it helps you both learn how to communicate with each other. Spending quality time with your pet can also help deter negative behaviors such as excessive barking, whining, or aggression.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

