Pet Vaccinations: What to Know

Vaccinations play a critical role in protecting pets from highly contagious and deadly diseases.

How? They are designed to trigger protective immune responses and prepare the immune system to fight future infections from disease-causing agents, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Here are three more things to know about pet vaccinations:

1. Which ones are necessary? For dogs, core vaccines include canine parvovirus, distemper, canine hepatitis and rabies. For cats, core vaccines include panleukopenia (feline distemper), feline calicivirus, feline herpesvirus type I (rhinotracheitis), and rabies.

Additional non-core vaccines, such as feline leukemia and canine kennel cough, among others, may be appropriate based on your pet’s particular needs. A veterinarian can determine what vaccines are best for your furry friend.

2. How often should pets receive vaccinations? Many vaccinations provide adequate immunity when administered every few years, while others require more frequent schedules to maintain an acceptable level of immunity that will continually protect your pet, according to the AVMA.

Your veterinarian will determine a vaccination schedule that’s appropriate for your four-legged sidekick.

3. What risks are associated with vaccinations? Pets can experience some mild side effects after receiving a vaccine, such as discomfort and local swelling at the vaccination site, a mild fever, and decreased appetite and activity. Additionally, sneezing, mild coughing, or other respiratory signs can occur two to five days after a pet receives an intranasal vaccine.

If side effects last more than a few days, or cause your pet significant discomfort, contact your veterinarian.

The team at All Creatures Great & Small veterinary practice can develop an appropriate vaccine schedule and ongoing booster routine for your pet. Visit https://www.downersgrovevet.com/ for more information.

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo