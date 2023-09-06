3 Things to Know About Sciatica and Back Pain

Dealing with sciatica and back pain can be a frustrating and debilitating experience. These conditions can significantly impact your daily life, making it crucial to understand them better.

The three most common causes of low back pain are disc herniation, sacroiliac joint (SI), and sciatica.

Disc herniation is when the soft core of a spinal disc bulges outward or ruptures, while SI joint pain occurs when the two vertebrae that make up the joint become inflamed.

Sciatica is a general term for pain radiating from the lower back down one or both legs. This type of pain often occurs when the sciatic nerve becomes impinged due to conditions such as piriformis syndrome or degenerative disc and joint diseases, which cause bones and discs in the spine to break down over time.

Depending on the cause, symptoms may range from a dull ache or a sharp stabbing sensation in the lower back to numbness, tingling, or weakness in one or both legs. Other signs to look out for include difficulty standing or sitting, pain when bending backward, and sciatica pain that increases with activity.

Fortunately, several treatment options and self-care measures are available to alleviate sciatica and back pain. Non-surgical interventions often include physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain medication, and targeted exercises to strengthen the core muscles and improve flexibility.

Self-care measures such as maintaining good posture, exercising regularly, practicing stress management techniques, and utilizing heat or cold therapy can relieve and promote healing.

