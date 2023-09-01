Elmhurst Chamber Week Part of September Celebrations

In celebration of Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) is sponsoring a month of networking and fundraising events, and will offer recruitment incentives for new and reactivating members.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed September 10-16 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois, and Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin has issued a Mayoral Proclamation declaring September 10-16 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Elmhurst.

Prospective Chamber members will have their $25 registration fee waived if they join in September, or they can try out a three-month courtesy membership ending in November.

ECCI has contracted with entrepreneur, small business consultant, and First Ward Elmhurst Alderman Jennifer Veremis as a Membership Associate to work on new member recruitment, starting with Chamber of Commerce Month and running through the end of 2023.

September events include “Networking on the 9s,” our Chamber’s 75th Annual Golf Outing at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Villa Park on September 22; the monthly Business After Hours event hosted by Elmhurst Brewing Co. on September 13; and the monthly Membership Breakfast hosted by Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187 on September 26.

“Networking on the 9s” will include participation by members of the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce for the second year in a row.

In September, the first-ever website for the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP’s Civic Hall of Fame public memorial is celebrating its first anniversary. A portable version of the 65-inch touchscreen TV went on display at the Elmhurst Public Library last December.

September also signals the start of display advertising sales for the 2024 Elmhurst Community Directory, produced in partnership with Elmhurst Suburban Life/Shaw Media . Come January, directories will be Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)-delivered to some 19,800 residential, business, and Post Office Box addresses across Elmhurst.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 :

630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo