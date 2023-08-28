Morton College Fitness Center Celebrates 4th Anniversary!

In July 2019, Morton College debuted its brand new Fitness Center on campus. All through this summer, the Fitness Center staff is celebrating this milestone. “To celebrate, we are having various giveaways, including water bottles, smoothies, gym bags, and free personal training sessions for our members,” explained Chris Wido, Director of Fitness and Nutrition at MC. “All members are welcome to attend and celebrate with us!”

Morton College’s Fitness Center offers state-of-the-art equipment, including Expresso Bikes and Precor Cardio equipment. “The Precor equipment lets you create a free account that tracks your workout progress and allows you to access Netflix, Spotify, and other streaming services,” said Wido. “We also feature Morton College-branded machines and free weights, and have certified fitness trainers on staff to assist our members with their health and wellness goals.” Whether you’re looking to slim down, increase your strength, meet new friends, or just try something new, the Fitness Center is a great option for you.

New this year is Panther Group Training, or PGT. These group interval training sessions consist of a combination of strength exercises and cardio. The workouts utilize heart-rate monitors to track progress and reward members with points after each session. With monthly challenges throughout the year, PGT is always fun and rewarding no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

“The Fitness Center has been a fantastic addition to Morton College,” said Wido. “It’s one of the many ways we can give back to the community that has supported Morton College, and we want to share this terrific facility with as many District 527 residents as possible. We truly have something for everyone, and no matter where you’re at in your fitness journey, our staff is friendly, encouraging, and here to help.”

The Morton College Fitness Center is free for all District 527 residents, as well as Morton College students and employees.

