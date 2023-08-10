Why You Shouldn't Feed Your Pet Table Scraps

Enjoying a meal with friends is fun, but when it comes to our furry friends, caution is key.

That’s because some of the foods that can be easily digested by humans have the potential to be harmful or potentially deadly for cats and dogs. Additionally, the increased calories and fat in table scraps can lead to other health problems, such as obesity.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), there are five foods to especially avoid feeding to your dog or cat:

1. Xylitol. This is an artificial sweetener often found in sugar-free candy and gum. Ingesting it can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in dogs, and at higher doses it can also lead to liver damage and even liver failure.

2. Grapes and Raisins. Ingesting the fruit can cause kidney failure and liver damage.

3. Nuts. While not all nuts are toxic to canines, almost all are high in fat, which can lead to obesity and pancreatic issues in dogs. One nut that is especially dangerous for dogs is the macadamia nut. Dogs who eat even the smallest amount of food containing these nuts can experience negative results, such as weakness in the back legs, vomiting, and diarrhea.

4. Chocolate. Chocolate contains both caffeine and the chemical theobromine, which are toxic for dogs. Of note: the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is for pets, according to the AVMF.

5. Yeast dough. While fully-baked bread is safe for pets as an occasional treat, dogs and cats should not eat uncooked, yeasted bread dough. That’s because ingesting it can lead to issues such as a bloated and distended abdomen, or alcohol poisoning as the yeast ferments in the stomach.

For more information, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo