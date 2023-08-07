Want to Become a Paralegal? Morton College Can Prepare You For This Career!

A paralegal is someone who works for a law firm and assists with case planning, legal research, and client interviews. He or she may also draft legal documents, correspondence, and pleadings, and summarize depositions, interrogations, and testimony. A paralegal can prepare drafts of wills, real estate closing documents, and draft deposition questions with the supervision of an attorney. If this sounds interesting to you, consider pursuing a Certificate in Paralegal Studies at Morton College in Cicero.

Morton College has been offering a Certificate program in Paralegal Studies since the Fall of 2021. “Our program is geared toward working adults, with all classes taking place in the evening,” explained Andrew Pulaski, Chair of the Criminal Justice and Paralegal Program at Morton College. “Full-time students can complete the program in three semesters, with a total of 24 credits.”

Four required courses include Intro to Paralegal Studies, Intro to Legal Documents, Legal Writing, and an Internship. Other paralegal courses to choose from include Bankruptcy, Family Law, Torts, Wills and Trusts, and Residential Real Estate. All courses are three credits.

While there are no prerequisites for the program, students should have strong reading and writing skills.

Upon completion of the program, a student can become a paralegal in a private law firm or government office.

“At Morton College, as students prepare for a paralegal career, they benefit from simulated interviews, intense resume and cover letter workshops, and internship placement,” added Pulaski. “After last spring semester, all students with Paralegal Internships were offered full-time permanent positions upon graduation.”

According to Mr. Pulaski, students appreciate the guidance and candor they receive during the internship-seeking process. The supervising attorneys and paralegals want to continue the working relationship with Morton College because the Paralegal Internship students have strong fundamental legal skills and practical knowledge.

For more information about Morton College’s Paralegal Studies Certificate program, please email MCCTE@morton.edu , or contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu