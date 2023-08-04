Dog Days of Summer: Tips for Preventing/Treating Overheated Pets

The summer season is the perfect time to head outside on some adventures with your furry friend. But it’s also essential to ensure that your pet stays cool and hydrated. Did you know dogs overheat much more quickly than their human counterparts because they have higher body temperatures and less ability to cool down? Here are three tips for preventing heat stroke during the dog days of summer:

1. Offer plenty of shade and water

When outside enjoying some fun in the sun, the Animal Humane Society urges pet owners to make sure their furry friends have access to plenty of shade and cool, fresh water. The water may need to be refilled more frequently if it’s in a metal bowl. On very hot days and during the hottest part of the day, it’s best to keep pets indoors.

2. Check the pavement

As a general rule, if the pavement is too hot for your bare feet, it’s also too hot for your dog, according to the Animal Humane Society. To that end, consider saving walks for the mornings and evenings to avoid peak sun times which can result in serious burns to your furry friend’s paw pads.

3. Know the signs

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can lead to organ failure. Some signs of heat stroke can include increased body temperature, excessive panting, excessive saliva, lethargy/weakness, seizures, and blue/purple gums. If you suspect your dog has heat stroke, quickly get him or her into the shade or an air-conditioned area, offer fresh water, apply cool (avoid using very cold water) wet towels to the head, neck, and feet, and contact your veterinarian right away.

