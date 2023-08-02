Class IV Light Therapy Treats Acute Pain, Chronic Conditions

Class IV Light Therapy is a laser therapy that uses light to stimulate tissue repair and healing. It delivers concentrated beams of energy directly into the skin, which helps repair damaged cells and boost collagen production. This procedure treats many conditions, including neck and shoulder pain, elbow and joint pain, fibromyalgia, plantar fasciitis, and even hair loss.

It can also help reduce inflammation and pain associated with some acute and chronic conditions. The therapy is non-invasive and safe, and can be used on any body part, including the face and neck.

The treatment involves using a hand-held laser device emitting light directly onto the area of concern. As the light penetrates deep into the dermal layers, it stimulates a natural healing response at the cellular level, producing new collagen and elastin.

When targeting acute or chronic pain, the light penetrates deep into the tissues, reducing inflammation and promoting healing. Many patients report a rapid decrease in pain immediately after treatment. This therapy is an effective alternative to medication for those suffering from acute and chronic pain.

Class IV Light Therapy is a safe and effective way to reduce inflammation and pain and stimulate the healing process. It can be used to treat low back pain, sciatica and disc herniation, arthritis pain, and post-surgical healing. Bringing pain under control quickly helps the healing process and usually leads to better outcomes. With chronic conditions, laser therapy can help combat persistent pain and promote circulation to damaged tissues.

Laser therapy is frequently used on the sidelines of many pro, college, and Olympic sports teams, as it has been proven effective at improving post-activity recovery times and reducing delayed-onset muscle soreness. It also helps treat sports injuries.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates is proud to offer Class IV Light Therapy for our patients. Schedule an appointment with us today and start your journey to feeling better.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, LTD

4934 Main St.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

630-964-4008

www.befitpt.com

Be Fit Pilates Logo