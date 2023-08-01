Multi-Chamber Luncheon Supports Hunger Action Month

The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry is among 13 chambers of commerce participating in a Hunger Action Luncheon at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, August 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to promote local food pantries heading into Hunger Action Month in September.

The luncheon is presented by Itasca Bank & Trust in celebration of its 75th Anniversary, with support from Edward-Elmhurst Health , Duly Health and Care , and DuPage Foundation.

Steve Dolinsky, an American television, radio, print and podcast food and travel reporter, and “The Food Guy” on NBC-TV Channel 5 in Chicago, will deliver the Keynote Address.

A panel discussion featuring David Dungan, MD, an internal medicine and pediatric physician with Duly, Elizabeth “Beth” Engler, Community Outreach Coordinator for Naperville School District 203, and Barbara “Barb” Szczepaniak, Vice President for Programs at the DuPage Foundation, will focus on the negative impacts of hunger and food scarcity.

Nicki Anderson, Executive Director of University Development at Benedictine University in Lisle, and former Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, will serve as the panel’s moderator.

Participating chambers include the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce, Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce, Chamber 630 (Downers Grove and Woodridge), GOA Regional Business Association, Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce, Lisle Area Chamber of Commerce, Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, Palatine Chamber of Commerce, Roselle Chamber of Commerce, Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce, Westmont Chamber of Commerce, and Wheaton Chamber of Commerce.

Chambers will donate $5 from each $40 ticket to their local food pantries and sponsor.

Chairing the organizing committee is Scott LaMorte, Vice President of Business Development at Itasca Bank and member of the ECCI Board of Directors.

Participating food pantries include Bensenville-Wood Dale Food Pantry (GOA), Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry (Elmhurst), Itasca Food Bank (GOA), Lisle Township Food Pantry (Lisle), Loaves & Fishes (Naperville), Neighboring Food Pantries (Carol Stream, Chamber 630, Western DuPage), Peoples Resource Center (Chamber 630, Westmont, Wheaton), Roselle Food Pantry (Roselle), and Wood Dale Food Pantry (GOA).

