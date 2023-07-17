Morton College Athletic Association to Host 38th Annual Golf Outing on July 28th

On Friday, July 28, 2023, the Morton College Athletic Association (MCAA) will hold its 38th Annual “Slivers Open” Golf Outing at Prairie Bluff Public Golf Club, located at 19433 Renwick Rd. in Crest Hill.

The MCAA Slivers Open was aptly named for Morton College alum (’57) and golf outing founder Bob Slivovsky, who we sadly lost in March 2001 at the age of 63. While it’s been over 22 years since the death of the event’s namesake, the golf outing has continued to flourish and raise funds year after year.

The Slivers Open raises money for the MCAA Henry & Marie Vais Scholarship Fund, which awards tuition scholarships to deserving student athletes who transfer to a four-year college or university. In the past 37 outings, over $350,000 has been raised for the Scholarship Fund. In 2022, five scholarships ranging from $3,000 - $4,000 were awarded to help these student athletes in their new educational venture.

Those who knew “Slivers” will never forget him. His loyalty to Morton College was unquestionable, and wherever he went, “Slivers” always came away with a new friend. He had an uncanny knack for knowing the pulse of a team at Morton College and his predictions were always accurate - so much so that he wrote a book of stories and every statistic of Morton College sports from 1924-1979 titled Those Were the Games, My Love.

It was people like “Slivers” and Hank and Marie Vais (MCAA founders) that enhanced the Morton College Athletic Program with a true family feeling.

Hole sponsorships are still available, so be sure to ask about this terrific opportunity! Donations to the Scholarship Fund are very much appreciated.

For more information about the Slivers Open golf outing, or to register, please contact:

Jim O’Connell at Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000 Ext. 2459

James.oconnell@morton.edu