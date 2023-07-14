Volunteer This Summer With Catholic Education Foundation

Busy lives can make it hard to find time to volunteer. The benefits of doing so, however, are enormous. Not only can volunteering with an organization such as the Catholic Education Foundation help reduce stress, create new friendships, connect people to their community, and foster new learning skills, but giving to others can also help provide both mental and physical health benefits. Here are three ways volunteering can profoundly benefit your life, as well as an organization such as the CEF that relies on volunteers:

1. Volunteering your skills helps develop new skills

Skills-based volunteering is an excellent opportunity to develop talents that can help you get ahead in your career. For instance, volunteering offers you the chance to practice important skills which are often used in the workplace, such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, project planning, and task management.

2. Volunteering is good for the mind and body

The social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on your overall psychological well-being. Additionally, studies have found that those who volunteer have a lower mortality rate than those who do not.

3. Volunteering brings fun and fulfillment to your life

Volunteering is a fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions. It provides you with renewed creativity, motivation, and vision that can carry over into your personal and professional life.

So how can you start volunteering? The Catholic Education Foundation has many opportunities available to match your interests and talents. To learn more, contact the Catholic Education Foundation at (815) 221-6127 or jgeorgis@dioceseofjoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

