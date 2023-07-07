Tips To Protect Your Pets from the Summer Heat

The summer season often brings sunny days and warm weather. But too much time in the sweltering heat can be uncomfortable for many, and pets are no exception. Here are three tips for keeping your furry friends safe and cool:

1. Limit outdoor time

Pets need exercise, but when temperatures are soaring the American Red Cross recommends limiting time spent outside to early morning or evening hours and adjusting the intensity and duration of exercise. If possible, walk your pet on grass rather than on hot sidewalks, roads, and other surfaces which can burn a dog’s foot pads. Make sure your furry friend has access to shade and plenty of water while outside.

2. Never leave your pet in a hot vehicle

Have some errands you need to run? Leave your pet at home, and not in the car. According to the Humane Society of the United States, on a warm day temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. For instance, on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes, and 120 degrees within 30 minutes, which can lead to irreversible organ damage or death.

3. Watch for signs of heatstroke

Unfortunately, heat stroke can be a common problem for pets. Most susceptible, according to the Humane Society, are dogs who are overweight, have extremely thick fur coats, have upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea, or have short noses or snouts, such as the boxer or bulldog. To that end, it’s important to recognize the signs of heat stroke, which can include glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizures, and unconsciousness.

