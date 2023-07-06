Morton College to Host High School Equivalency Certificate Graduation on July 13th

To celebrate the accomplishments of its HSEC (High School Equivalency Certificate, formerly known as GED) students, Morton College will host a graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The ceremony will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the Jedlicka Performing Arts Center (JPAC) theater, and will be live-streamed on the Morton College YouTube channel. It will feature speeches from school administrators, faculty, current students, and former HSEC graduates.

“Our High School Equivalency Certificate graduation is one of Morton College’s most important and cherished events,” said Michael Rose, Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives, Adult, Career & Technical Education for Morton College. “Our adult students have worked incredibly hard and have overcome so many challenges to be where they are today. Celebrating that accomplishment is what Morton College is all about.”

“We are expecting nearly 60 graduates this year,” added Rose. “That is a nearly 100% increase from last year.”

Following the ceremony, a reception will be held for the graduates, along with their family and friends. HSEC graduates will be granted a two-year (four semester) scholarship to Morton College that will cover all tuition for their college classes.

HSEC preparation classes focus on improving students’ basic skills in Reading, Writing, and Math. When students’ placement test scores are high enough, they transition into Test Review classes. After earning the High School Equivalency Certificate, they can participate in the highly revered annual HSEC graduation ceremony.

To be eligible to take one of the HSEC tests, an individual must be 17 or older and must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 30 days. They must not be a high school graduate or have already earned the HSEC credential.

For more information about Morton College’s HSEC graduation or the HSEC program, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu