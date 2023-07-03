Elmhurst Businesses Prepare for Active Shooter Crisis

On the heels of a Juneteenth mass shooting in Willowbrook, the Elmhurst Police Department trained more than 50 Elmhurst businesspeople on ways to prepare for an active shooter crisis— thanks to a joint partnership with the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry and member sponsors North Shore-Edward-Elmhurst Health and Superior Air-Ground Ambulance.

E-EH provided the Oak Room at Elmhurst Hospital as the venue, along with the food and beverages, while Superior Ambulance covered the cost for Chamber members to attend the June 27th breakfast event.

Colin Dalough, E-EH’s Community and Government Relations Manager, organized the safety education event. He also serves on the ECCI Board of Directors, Board Executive Committee (Second Vice Chair and Marketing Committee Chair) and Government Affairs Committee.

The 40-minute session by Elmhurst Police, which have done similar training sessions for faculty and staff at Elmhurst University and Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205, featured Chief Mike McClean and Commander Matt Himpelmann as crisis trainers.

Following the training session, Dalough moderated a panel discussion featuring Barney McGrane, E-EH’s System Director, Public Safety, and Kevin Kukulka, Superior Ambulance’s Director of Safety & Security, along with Chief McClean and Commander Himpelmann.

The roots underneath this training grew from the strong connection that E-EH, the City of Elmhurst, and our Chamber all shared with their peers in Highland Park in the aftermath of last year’s deadly shooting during the village’s Fourth of July Parade through downtown. In October of 2019, the Hospital experienced a lockdown after a shooting in the parking lot.

E-EH life-saving resources were mobilized and emergency facilities in high use in response to the Highland Park shooting, new Highland Park Assistant City Manager Erin Jason implemented her training as Elmhurst’s Business Development to better address the crisis, and ECCI rallied support to help the Highland Park Chamber of Commerce assist their affected businesses.

