Ideas for Holding an Outdoor Memorial Service

Creating a meaningful memorial service for a family member or friend is a wonderful way to honor them and celebrate their life. With beautiful weather during the summer, an outdoor memorial service can be a touching way to enjoy the outdoors while paying homage to the deceased. Here are a few ideas for holding an outdoor service to commemorate your loved one.

On the beach. If your loved one was a sun worshipper, or merely enjoyed the sand and surf, holding their memorial service on their favorite beach is a no-brainer. It doesn’t have to be an ocean beach; a local lake may also have a nice beachfront area you can use. Arrive early so you can arrange for a special spot if you’re selecting a popular area.

In a backyard. Depending on the size of the area, you may be able to have a large gathering, if appropriate. This option can save on expenses while allowing attendees to enjoy a beautiful setting in nice weather

If your gathering will be small, you can opt to host the memorial service at a favorite restaurant with outdoor seating. It could be a restaurant that your loved one enjoyed regularly or one that they always wanted to try but didn’t get to. Remember to reserve the space in advance.

If the deceased was a huge sports fan, consider hosting the memorial service in a sports stadium. For an avid golfer, host it at a country club or public golf course. You’ll have to get permission in advance, but there should be plenty of beautiful spots available to set up seating for guests and musicians, and a podium for speakers and readings.

You can be creative when trying to think of an appropriate outdoor location to hold a memorial service for your loved one. A unique tribute to their life speaks volumes about your love for them.

