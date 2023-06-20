Morton College Hosts STEAM Camps for Kids in June and July

Morton College is hosting its popular STEAM camps on campus again this summer! Geared towards kids ages 6 to 14, these camps provide a safe, fun, and active environment where young learners can develop new skills, self-esteem, and friendships. Classes will be held June 26th through July 20th, Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“STEAM programming focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics,” explained Irina Cline, Director of Community and Continuing Education for Morton College. “Science activities, arts and crafts, theater programming, and outdoor play are included in the engaging daily curriculum.”

Campers will engage with their peers in structured and fun projects, art, and other activities. “The kids will be able to expand their interest in science, and perhaps begin the career awareness process,” added Cline. “They will be able to be on the college campus and interact with our faculty and staff. This experience will be a building block toward their future vision of themselves as college-bound students. It’s never too early to plant these seeds.”

STEAM camps offer a wide variety of benefits for children. The camps foster creativity, build curiosity, and help develop problem-solving skills, all of which are useful life skills. They encourage experimentation and help increase a child’s desire to learn.

According to Cline, this year the STEAM camps will include additional art activities, such as music, poetry, and ceramics. Campers will also visit the Central Park Conservatory as a field trip.

To register, visit http://web-adv.morton.edu , and select Community Service Self-Service, or email admissions@morton.edu .

For more information about the STEAM camps being held for children ages 6-14 at Morton College, please contact Irina Cline at 708-656-8000 ext. 2383 or irina.cline@morton.edu .

