Morton College to Hold Adult & Career Technical Education Information Sessions

If you’re looking to advance your career or start a new one, or just enhance your professional skill set, a great way to gather the information needed to begin your path is to attend Morton College’s Adult Career Technical Education Information Series sessions beginning Tuesday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. This first gathering of the series will be held on campus in Room 202D of Building D, and light refreshments will be provided.

You can learn more about the wide variety of programs offered by Morton College, including Accounting, Business Management, and Cannabis Dispensary Technician. Students can earn their choice of an Associate Degree in Applied Science (A.A.S.), an Associate of Arts (A.A.) degree, or a certificate, depending on the program selected.

On Wednesday, June 14th at 6:00 p.m. in Room 108D, Morton College will offer an information session about its Automotive Technology Program. Prospective and current students can learn more about how to earn a certificate in Maintenance and Light Repair, Automotive Science, and Automotive Technologies Career.

Additional information sessions throughout the summer, all beginning at 6:00 p.m., will be as follows: Early Childhood Education on June 20th; Computer Information Systems on June 21st; Computer-Aided Design on June 27th; and HVAC on June 28th.

The series continues with a Health Sciences Open House (Nursing - CNA - PTA) on July 11th (this one is 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.); Welding on July 18th; Criminal Justice, Fire Science Technology, and Paralegal on July 19th; Office Management Technology on July 25th; Music Production on August 1st; and Adult Education (ESL - Citizenship - GED Prep) on August 15th.

For session locations and additional information, please contact a friendly Morton College Recruiter at 708-656-8000 ext. 2298 or at recruiter@morton.edu.

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu