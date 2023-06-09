How to Have the "Talk of a Lifetime"

The “Talk of a Lifetime” was founded by the Funeral and Memorial Information Council (FAMIC) to help family members have important conversations about what matters most to them and how they can use the information they learn to create a meaningful memorial service when the time comes to say goodbye to a loved one.

Today, people tend to put more personalization into the services they hold after the loss of a beloved family member or friend. Memorializing someone’s life allows you to dig deeper to reflect on their experiences, values, and interests - but where does this information come from? The very best source is your loved one.

The program “Have the Talk of a Lifetime” offers families advice and tools to help them start and continue the conversations with loved ones who can share how they hope to be remembered and what they’d like their legacy to be. Not only can these talks help reacquaint us with our loved ones, we can get to know them in an entirely different way. It also helps those in their golden years realize the impact they’ve had on the lives of others.

The “Talk of a Lifetime” can be held with anyone you love; it can happen anywhere you feel comfortable, at any time - not just towards the end of someone’s life. Use a visual prompt to get the conversation started - a photo album or souvenir is a great place to start. Take notes or record the conversation. You can ask things like: What are you most proud of in your life? Who were your favorite teachers, and what did you learn from them? Who was your greatest inspiration in your life, and why?

While it may feel overwhelming at first, you will be so glad afterwards that you had the "Talk of a Lifetime."

