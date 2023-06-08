Four Things to Know About Getting a Pet Rabbit

Looking to add a pet bunny to your household? Here are a few things to know about keeping your rabbit healthy and happy:

1. Housing

Rabbits should be kept as indoor pets, according to the Animal Humane Society, because they are social animals that require daily interaction and playtime with their owners, which is more likely to occur if the rabbit is inside your home. Additionally, a rabbit’s cage should allow for plenty of movement. A good rule of thumb, according to the AHS, is that rabbits should be able to hop at least three to four full hops in each direction and be able to fully stand up on their hind legs without touching the top of their cage.

2. Diet

Rabbits need a diet that is nutrient-dense and contains a lot of bulk roughage to stay healthy. To that end, a healthy rabbit’s diet should include hay, green foods, pellets, and treats including vegetables, such as carrots, squash, cauliflower, and broccoli, and fruits, such as melons, berries, peaches, apples, pears, and bananas, according to the AHS. These floppy friends also need fresh water daily.

3. Exercise and playtime

At a minimum, rabbits need three to five hours of exercise daily outside of their cage, according to the AHS. Pet owners can start them out in a small area of the home before letting them venture out further. While in the cage, rabbits should have plenty of toys to keep them mentally stimulated. Some easy ones include toilet paper tubes, large cardboard tubes they can run through, and hard plastic cat toys, (especially if they rattle).

4. Veterinary care

Rabbits require physical examinations and fecal tests to check for parasites. To that end, make sure to schedule annual checkups with your vet.

For more information about owning a pet rabbit, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo