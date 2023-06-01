Multi-Chamber Partnerships Broaden Business Reach

For more than two decades, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry has participated as an active and integral member of the West Suburban Chamber of Commerce Executives (WSCCE) peer group serving DuPage County and several neighboring counties.

The WSCCE provides chamber leaders with a proven platform for partnering on mutually-beneficial networking events and educational programming, for enhancing professional development staff-wide, and for sharing “best practices” for the enrichment of each member.

The majority of WSCCE members and their chambers are actively involved in the United States Chamber of Commerce, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE).

ECCI and fellow WSCCE members will join their chamber peers from around the globe at the 2023 ACCE Annual Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah, from July 31-August 3, as hosted by the Salt Lake City Chamber.

In early May, WSCCE members, ECCI among them, joined some 50 chambers from across the state at the IACCE’s Second Annual Leadership Summit in Bolingbrook to participate in roundtable discussions regarding a variety of initiatives affecting their organizations and communities.

In April, ECCI representatives joined their chamber peers who traveled to Springfield to participate in the Illinois Chamber’s Annual Chamber Day, where the Democratic and Republican leaders in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House of Representatives gave presentations.

Since the start of 2023, ECCI has participated in numerous multi-chamber events—including the 21st Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon and Business Expo in April and State of the County Luncheon and Business Expo in January.

With sponsorship support from Itasca Bank & Trust, ECCI has taken the lead in organizing an August 29 Multi-Chamber Hunger Action Luncheon to raise public awareness of both the financial and the goods needs of food pantries serving communities represented by the participating chambers.

