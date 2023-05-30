Things new college grads should know

Graduating from college is an amazing accomplishment, but it’s also the beginning of a new direction in life. After completing two years at Morton College in Cicero, many graduates choose to continue their education at a four-year university, while others secure a job to jump-start their career. Regardless of the future path chosen, here are five things new college graduates should know.

1. It can be helpful to set future goals in increments. “Create a plan by figuring out the smaller goals that you can achieve while keeping your eye on bigger goals down the road,” said Diego Aleman, Alumni Relations Coordinator for Morton College. “This helps keep you from feeling overwhelmed when you think about your long-term objectives.”

2. Create a personal brand. This can help you stand out from the competition whether you’re trying to secure an internship or pursuing a full-time job opportunity.

3. Motivate yourself. “Determine which incentive method, internal or external, inspires you to do your best at your new school or at a new job,” added Aleman. “Sharing your goals with classmates, family, and friends can be helpful, along with taking steps to measure your progress and rewarding yourself for reaching certain benchmarks.”

4. Be open to unexpected changes. Being accepting of change is a very positive trait to possess. An open mindset helps make you aware of opportunities to increase your knowledge and develop new skills in a variety of areas.

5. Keep learning! “Continue to be an explorer,” said Aleman. “Learn about new cultures, experience new environments, and develop new skills. Be open-minded when it comes to creativity, and never operate from a position of fear when it comes to learning new skills. Be completely transparent about making adult choices.”

