3 Ways to Show Appreciation To a Veteran

With Memorial Day around the corner, many American citizens turn their thoughts to honoring and remembering those who have fought for and died for our country. While displaying the American flag is a dignified way to show gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, there are several additional ways to show appreciation to them and to those who have served and who continue to serve our country.

1. Visit a veterans’ cemetery. Consider visiting one of these special locations to pay your respects among the beauty of the marble and granite markers. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL is a wonderful cemetery to visit; the graves, with their upright marble headstones in perfect alignment, will leave you awestruck.

2. Volunteer in your community by supporting the activities offered by the local VFW and the American Legion, or consider assisting at a veterans’ hospital or assisted living facility. “Volunteer opportunities are also available through the VA Voluntary Service - United We Serve program,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “If this type of service interests you, more information can be found at www.volunteer.va.gov .”

3. Support terrific organizations like Code of Vets ( codeofvets.com ), which uses social media to raise funds to help veterans with suicide prevention, housing, food, clothing, and medical and transportation needs. “This organization also supports efforts to help veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI,” added Adolf. “Code of Vets is highly regarded for its ability to minimize its operating costs. On April 20, 2020, The Journey Home Project, a non-profit organization that assists other non-profits in raising funds to benefit U.S. veterans, joined Code of Vets’ efforts to provide aid to veterans suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

