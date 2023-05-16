Morton College Hosts Commencement on May 19th & 20th!

Morton College is hosting two in-person commencement ceremonies in the Henry J. Vais Gymnasium in May. The ceremony for graduates in Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Liberal Studies, and Associate in Fine Arts in Art programs will be held Friday, May 19th at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony for graduates in Associate in Applied Science or Career Certificate programs will be Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. These commencement ceremonies are held to celebrate this milestone with each graduate and their families, friends, faculty, and staff that gave them the support they needed.

Tickets for guests are required, and each graduate will receive four tickets. Tickets aren’t available at the door, and lost tickets can not be replaced. A ticket is required to attend, regardless of the guest’s age.

Blanca Jara, who began her educational and career path at Morton College, returns to her alma mater to serve as the guest speaker at Morton College’s 98th Annual Commencement. She currently serves as the Chief of Staff for the Partnership for College Completion (PCC).

Prior to joining PCC, Jara served as Morton College’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement. She and her team collaborated to make Morton College a nationally-recognized leader in the community college sector of higher education.

Graduates and guests are asked to comply with several important rules at the commencement ceremonies. Check in on time (1 1/2 hours before each ceremony begins) at the Jedlicka Performing Arts Center (Building A). No personal belongings are allowed on stage, so give yours to one of your guests before checking in. Ensure that children are in the care of a responsible adult, and be aware that strollers aren’t permitted in the facility. Turn off cellular devices, and don’t bring large items that will obstruct the view of other guests.

