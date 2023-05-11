5 Warning Signs That You May Need a New Sump Pump

A sump pump offers crucial protection for your home by preventing basement flooding that can lead to extensive water damage and high repair costs. A sump pump lasts, on average, seven to ten years, depending on frequency of use, cycle runtimes, and the amount of water it has to regularly displace. Fortunately, there are several warning signs that will signal when you need to consider replacing the unit.

1. The sump pump is constantly running. Debris can jam the float switch, causing it to run continually and exhaust the motor. An incorrect pump size can also cause it to run all the time.

2. The sump pump keeps getting clogged. Fan blades can get jammed, and if the water has a lot of sediment, the inlet and discharge lines can clog. Silt, gravel, and dirt can get sucked into the pump, worsening its performance and shortening its life.

3. The unit makes loud noises. Loud rattling or clanging noises indicate a problem with the pump. While older, plastic sump pumps tend to be louder in general, a unit with a very loud motor may be approaching the end of its life.

4. The sump pump cycles erratically. Continual bursts of activity may indicate a broken check valve, which means the unit is having to pump out the same water over and over.

5. The unit is old. Unfortunately, many homeowners put off replacing their sump pump until it’s too late. If the pump is ten years old, it’s better to replace it than risk having it fail.

If you are in the market for a new sump pump, consider getting one with a battery back-up system to help protect your basement from damage in the event of a power outage or excess rain during a bad storm.

For more information, please contact:

Done Rite Plumbing

750 S. 12th Avenue

La Grange, IL 60525

Ph: 708-246-3658

www.doneriteplumbinginc.com

Done Rite Plumbing Sponsored logo