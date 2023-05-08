Catholic Education Foundation grants make Catholic education available to all families

On April 15, the Catholic Education Foundation kicked off the scholarship granting season by sending award notifications to 1,868 students bestowing more than $2.2 million in financial aid support for the 2023-24 school year. The Foundation increased scholarship funding by 12% over last year.

Additionally, 279 students throughout the Diocese of Joliet have already received more than $2 million in scholarships through the Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship Program for the 2023-24 school year, with additional funding still available.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Catholic Education Foundation donors, a record number of families were able to receive tuition assistance for the upcoming school year.

“This astonishing result serves as a great testament to the power of Catholic education and our community’s recognition of its importance and future,” said Jennifer Georgis, the Executive Director for the Catholic Education Foundation. “The Catholic Education Foundation is committed to providing solutions to Catholic school families.”

Building off this success, the Foundation will continue to offer scholarship grants for the 2023-2024 school year.

Through the Foundation’s Scholarship Program, families with students in kindergarten through senior year of high school and with a verified financial need are encouraged to apply for tuition assistance grants.

Phase II of the scholarship award process through the Catholic Education Foundation will begin on May 1, with applications to be accepted through July 1. Families can access the online application at https://www.cefjoliet.org/scholarship-grants-css/catholic-elementary-school-tuition-assistance .

Families will be notified of grant awards in August and award checks will be sent directly to the schools following verification of enrollment in the fall.

Find out what scholarship opportunities could be available to make Catholic school education a reality for your student.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

