The Importance of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday in May. This solemn holiday honors the men and women who died while serving in our country’s military. While Memorial Day originated soon after the Civil War, it didn’t become an official holiday until 1971. Many Americans choose to observe Memorial Day by gathering with family members, watching a parade, or visiting a cemetery.

“Memorial Day is a special time to remember and honor the men and women who died protecting our country,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Veterans from all eras took an oath to defend our country; I think it’s important to read those words and realize the sacrifice people in the armed forces have made on our behalf.”

The Oath of Enlistment states, “I, _____, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.” These words offer insight into the commitment and valor undertaken by our veterans.

“It’s very important to remember and honor our veterans on Memorial Day,” added Adolf. “One way is to volunteer at a local veterans’ cemetery and place American flags on the graves. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL is a treasure to visit. When you drive into the cemetery, you’ll be awestruck as you see the upright marble headstones in perfect alignment; the sheer number of marked veterans’ graves will leave you with the utmost of solemn respect.” Adolf also suggests visiting the website of Arlington National Cemetery to learn about the brave veterans who came before us and sacrificed their life for our freedom.

For more information, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com