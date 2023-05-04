‘Uncertainties’ Cloud Economic Picture: Fed Reports

America’s post-pandemic economy is strong on a number of fronts, but some “uncertainties” cloud the financial picture in the eyes of small businesses and wage earners alike.

That was the message Keynote Speaker Leslie McGranahan, Vice President and Director of Regional Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, delivered to a “Sold Out” crowd of 277 businesspeople and 39 exhibitors representing Elmhurst and 23 other west suburban chambers of commerce at the 21st Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon held at the Hilton/Oak Brook Hills Resort in Westmont on April 6.

Titled “Stubborn Inflation and Broader Uncertainty: Economic Outlook for 2023″, McGranahan’s presentation highlighted the “robust” growth in America’s economy and labor market, while noting concern over inflation and recent banking collapses.

McGranahan highlighted the disparity between key economic factors, such as a higher-than-preferred rate of inflation versus growth in the Gross National Product (GDP) and a 2-to-1 labor market ratio versus historically-low unemployment rates.

Designed to lower the inflation rate, increases in the Fed’s lending interest rate of 4.75 to 5.0 percent has had a “dramatic” impact in the housing market, leading to higher mortgage loan rates and a decline in new home construction.

Predictions of an imminent recession after slow GDP growth in the first two quarters of 2022 proved baseless as the economy grew by 3.2 and 2.6 percent, respectively, in the last two quarters, with Core Retail Sales growing during the First Quarter of 2023.

Regarding three factors impacting the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the cost of core goods is dropping fast thanks to supply chain corrections, shelter costs remain high for owners and renters, and the cost of core services (sans shelter) is slowly decreasing.

On the Household Balance Sheet, personal savings is below the pre-pandemic rate and the stock of excess savings is in decline, though still above pre-pandemic rates.

Consumers are feeling stress and concern, and consumer confidence is “less optimist now,” but remains above the pre-pandemic rate.

McGranahan is projecting slow GDP growth for 2023 and 2023, a one-percent uptick in unemployment from 3.5 to 4.5 percent and downward trend in inflation back to two percent.

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo