Just like their human counterparts, furry friends aren’t immune to illness or disease. And when that happens, a veterinarian might prescribe medication to manage, treat or cure the problem. Here are three things to know about pet medications:

1. When prescribed

Make sure to let your veterinarian know if your pet has had adverse reactions to any medications. Additionally, pet owners should ask questions so they understand why a medication is being recommended and when and how it should be used. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, it’s also important to keep in mind that some medications can interact with others, so your veterinarian needs to know everything your pet is being given, including the dosage and frequency of any over-the-counter medications and supplements.

2. When giving the medication

Keep medication bottles out of reach of curious pets, and always follow the label directions. After administering the medication, if you observe any adverse reactions or a worsening of your pet’s condition, contact your veterinarian right away. Pet owners should also ensure furry friends finish prescriptions in their entirety unless otherwise instructed by a veterinarian, according to the AVFM, as some medications may need to be tapered in dose and not abruptly stopped.

3. When you no longer need the medication

Make sure to properly dispose of expired and unused drugs. To that end, the AVFM said never pour or flush pharmaceuticals down drains or toilets as a wide range of pharmaceuticals have been found in rivers, streams, groundwater, and drinking water nationwide. Instead, the AVFM suggests disposing of unwanted or expired medications, including prescriptions for controlled substances, through authorized take-back events, mail-back programs, and collection receptacles.

