What Are The Differences Between a Viewing and a Wake?

In the past, a wake was traditionally held at the home of surviving family members, or another close relative, after the death of a loved one. During this time, the family would keep watch over the body and pray for his or her soul until it was time for the burial. Before Christianity, wakes (or vigils) were held for the dead because of fears and superstitions about evil spirits. Wakes are still held during modern times, as they allow relatives, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances to visit the household to pay their respects and to offer comfort and support to the family.

A viewing, also referred to as a visitation, is a gathering of surviving family members, friends, and other loved ones in the presence of the deceased, who is usually laying in an open or closed casket. This event, typically held in a funeral home, is a more modern concept that was developed after the eventual prominence of funeral directors and morticians, who take over the care of the deceased and arrange all aspects of the funeral and interment.

These days, the terms wake and viewing are sometimes used interchangeably, as both events allow family and close friends to view the body and pay final respects. Generally, a viewing is a smaller, more informal gathering that lasts for a couple hours the day before the burial. A wake may last longer than a viewing and can take place a day or several days before the burial. It is usually more formal and may be arranged in a funeral home or at the family home of the deceased. A wake has roots in the Catholic church, so it may include a religious session involving a clergy member.

Research shows that these types of events help with the healing process by allowing the deceased’s loved ones to gather and to spend more time with the body before its final disposition.

