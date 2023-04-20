Morton College Offers Study Abroad Program for Students!

One of the highlights of any college education is the opportunity for a student to study abroad. Not only do students experience new places and cultures, and make new friends and lifelong connections from different backgrounds, they gain a global perspective while earning credits toward their degree. Studying abroad also helps students build their language skills and offers them a competitive edge.

At Morton College, students who meet certain eligibility requirements can participate in the Study Abroad program. “Anyone who meets the following requirements is eligible,” explained Isabel Cervantes, Executive Assistant in the Academic Deans’ Office at Morton College. “They must be at least 18 years old and have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. They must also have completed at least 12 hours of college-level courses by the time of departure, and have completed a Freshman English Composition course, or its equivalent, with a grade of a B or higher.”

Students are able to attend any Study Abroad program they choose, regardless of the academic program that they’re studying at Morton College. “The locations students can choose from include Carlow, Ireland; Kunming, China; Canterbury, England; San Jose, Costa Rica; Seville, Spain; Dijon, France; and Salzburg, Austria,” said Cervantes. “The feedback we receive from students who participate in the program is so positive! Students are very grateful to have had these types of experiences.”

Cervantes encourages students that are interested in any aspect of the Study Abroad program to come in and talk to someone in the Academic Deans’ Office to see how they can achieve their goal. “We’re here to support our students in any way possible, and we offer scholarships through the college and through ICISP (Illinois Consortium For International Studies and Programs),” she added. “We want students to take advantage of this great opportunity!”

