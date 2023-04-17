Latino Student Recruitment Initiative a win for companies, children, community

The Catholic Schools Office and the Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet have both been on a quest to increase Latino student enrollment in the area’s Catholic schools. To that end, they have created successful partnerships with area companies through the Latino Student Recruitment Initiative.

Many area companies employ workers of Latino origin. Through this initiative, small businesses are invited to provide partial funding for grade school or high school scholarships benefitting the children of company employees.

One elementary school has received more than $30,000 in recent years through this program alone, said Jennifer Georgis, executive director for the Catholic Education Foundation, and it has positively affected the lives of multiple school families.

Those who invest in the children via the Latino Student Recruitment Initiative are also investing in their companies, the community, and the future.

The scholarships will be able to improve graduation rates among Latino students, which in turn will lead to a better-educated workforce in the future.

There are more than 560,000 Catholics in the Diocese, with a Latino population of 325,000, according to the 2020 US Census data. National Census trends project that one-third of the US population will be Latino by 2050 and northern Illinois is expected to surpass that demographic trend. And while more than 30% of the Diocese of Joliet population is Latino, less than 16% make up the area’s Catholic school enrollment.

For companies, investing in the children will ensure an increased level of loyalty and dedication among employees, as well as improve employee retention. Companies can also write off the charitable donation to the Latino Student Recruitment Initiative on their business income taxes.

For more detailed information, contact the Foundation Office at (815) 221-6131 to see how you can partner with a local Diocese of Joliet school and ensure quality personnel in your business for the future.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo